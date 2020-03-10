Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.68.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,892. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

