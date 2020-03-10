Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $8.37. Devon Energy shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 10,886,758 shares.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.68.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.