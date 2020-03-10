Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 34,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,236,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,858 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

