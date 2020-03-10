Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Trading Down 10.5%

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $5.47, approximately 9,845,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,100,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.