Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 8.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Facebook worth $410,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $176.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,592,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,872. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average is $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $492.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

