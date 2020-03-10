First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 10.6%

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.43, approximately 2,456,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 830,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,943,000 after buying an additional 133,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,341,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,835 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2,666.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

