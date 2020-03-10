First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Trading Down 10.4%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.48, 1,124,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 770,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,619,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

