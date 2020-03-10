Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 703,862 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $704,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 735,216 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686,930. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

