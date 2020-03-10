Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 10.5%

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.06, approximately 906,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 508,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.