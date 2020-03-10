Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,687,247 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.33% of Hologic worth $320,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. 224,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

