Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,639,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

