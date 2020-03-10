iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Change Path LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 129,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,457. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.58 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

