iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Decreased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.94. 25,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,702. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

