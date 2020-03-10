JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,645,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,245,608. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

