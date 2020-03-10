Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, 1,268,957 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,778,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,484 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.49% of Lipocine worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

