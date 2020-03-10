Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) were down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 13,310,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,823,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

