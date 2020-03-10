Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.99. 189,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

