MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.21. 70,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

