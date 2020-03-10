Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $702,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Incyte were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,565. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

