Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,393.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 8,100,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,010,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

