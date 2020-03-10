Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 1,772 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 770.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.04. 467,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,246. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

