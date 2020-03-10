Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 192,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,884. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

