Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60, 1,281,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,436,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oragenics by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

