Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 4,808 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $36.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.46. 202,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.35. The firm has a market cap of $847.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

