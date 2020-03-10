Parnassus Investments CA Has $196.05 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,229,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $196,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,894,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 654.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. 2,550,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.14 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

