Parnassus Investments CA Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,489. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.43 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.07 and its 200 day moving average is $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

