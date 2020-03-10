Parnassus Investments CA Has $419.23 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.77% of Deere & Company worth $419,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.04. 161,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $168.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.