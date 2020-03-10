Parnassus Investments CA Has $575.84 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,304 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.19% of Procter & Gamble worth $575,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,351,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,554. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.