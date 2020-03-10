Parnassus Investments CA Invests $417.61 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,286,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $417,608,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.20% of Comcast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,158,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

