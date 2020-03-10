Parnassus Investments CA Sells 634,100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 634,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.20% of Mastercard worth $615,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.40. 5,701,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day moving average is $293.17. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $222.84 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.12.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

