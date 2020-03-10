Parnassus Investments CA Sells 898,414 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 898,414 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.40% of NVIDIA worth $582,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,098,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,038. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.