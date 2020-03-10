Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.27 on Tuesday, hitting $284.07. 1,135,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,457. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.58 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.12 and a 200-day moving average of $312.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.