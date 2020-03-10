Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,347. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.82 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

