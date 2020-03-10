Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $223.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $224.37 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of -185.46, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

