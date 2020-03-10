Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $74.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,874.96. 5,251,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,993.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,840.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.01 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.