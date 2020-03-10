Permanens Capital L.P. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $33.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,834.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.01 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
