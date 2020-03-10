Permanens Capital L.P. Has $40,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 8,701,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,703. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $224.37 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.93, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average is $345.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

