Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 950 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 22.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 175.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 563,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 359,022 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 48.2% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 61.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 5,138,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,158,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

