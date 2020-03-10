Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 135 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $172.00. 2,226,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,350,872. The stock has a market cap of $492.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.