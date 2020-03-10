Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. 1,114,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

