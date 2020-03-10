Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.