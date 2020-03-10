Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

RS stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

