SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Price Down 10.6%

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s share price was down 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75, approximately 1,088,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 260,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.