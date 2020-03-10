Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Down 10.5%

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s share price fell 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.00, 982,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 300,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,044,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

