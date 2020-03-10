Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Down 10.5%

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s share price fell 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.00, 982,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 300,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.
About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
