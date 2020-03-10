Symphony Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 435,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

