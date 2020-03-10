Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Symphony Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,277 shares of company stock valued at $402,706 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 78,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,813. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.