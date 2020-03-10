Symphony Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symphony Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

