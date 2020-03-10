Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.46. 1,201,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.