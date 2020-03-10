Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $86.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,887.23. 5,774,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.01 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,993.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,840.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $919.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

