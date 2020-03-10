Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. 2,184,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,365,119. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

